BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets England-Croatia, Ghana-Panama, World Cup on Wednesday

Four more 2026 World Cup matches headline the sports schedule for Wednesday, and bettors can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you is based on which state you're in. Group L takes center stage with England facing Croatia in a battle of top contenders before Ghana and Panama square off. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 17

All eyes will be on England Wednesday afternoon when they face off against Croatia at 4 p.m. ET. The British side are +700 to win the World Cup – the third-shortest odds in the entire field. They're heavily favored to win their field, but they must contend with a tough Croatia side on Wednesday. Croatia finished third in the 2022 World Cup and are hoping to have another deep run this year. England and Croatia are the two favorites in Group L. England are -140 on the 90-minute money line, Croatia are +380 and a draw is +270. SportsLine expert Martin Green is backing the Brits on the money line here, noting that Croatia is "aging" and have regressed since their fantastic 2022 World Cup run. "They lost 3-1 to Brazil and 2-0 to Belgium in their last two games, which suggests that they could struggle to contain an England attack featuring the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka," Green said.

If we get an outright winner in England vs. Croatia, the match between Ghana and Panama could really be big. England and Croatia are heavy favorites in Group L, with Ghana and Panama viewed as longshots to win the group. Panama are 34th in the world rankings while Ghana are just 73rd. Oddsmakers expect this one to be the closest match of the day with Ghana a +115 money line favorite at BetMGM to Panama's +240. A draw is priced at +220. SportsLine expert Brad Thomas' top play here is Panama +0.5, especially with the news that top Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey won't play due to an ongoing visa situation. "He is so vital to this team's success that I find it hard to believe Ghana can win this match without him," Thomas said. "After failing to win seven of their last matches, Ghana already looked disjointed. Now, without Partey controlling the midfield, it feels like they're only going to be even more out of sorts." Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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