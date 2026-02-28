It's Saturday, so that means there are numerous key men's college basketball games, but there are also NHL and NBA games and other sports betting options for fans to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. The offer gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the bet loses, depending on the state they live in. Among the dozens of college basketball games are five pitting top-25 teams against each other, including No. 20 Arkansas at No. 7 Florida. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Saturday, Feb. 28

Two key Southeastern Conference matchups also are on tap, with No. 7 Florida favored by 9.5 points when it hosts No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 Tennessee a 4-point favorite at home against 17th-ranked Alabama. The model has both underdogs covering the spread, with Alabama doing so in 60% of simulations and Arkansas covering 52% of the time.

In the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers have lost three consecutive games but face a Golden State Warriors team that has been decimated by injuries. Golden State (31-28) is eighth in the Western Conference but is 3.5 games behind the Pacific Division-leading Lakers (34-24). Golden State got contributions from everywhere – eight players scored in double figures – in a 133-112 rout of Memphis on Wednesday. The Warriors are slight home underdogs in the Lakers vs. Warriors odds, and the model likes them to win at home at plus money, with that occurring in nearly 60% of simulations. Bet on the NBA, college basketball and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to help its users game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and the sportsbook provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.