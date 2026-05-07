With three playoff games on the schedule, Thursday is the perfect day for new bettors to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. With this offer, brand-new BetMGM users will receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you varies based on the state you're in. The Thunder will try to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series versus the Lakers, while the Hurricanes can go up 3-0 with a win over the Flyers and move to a perfect 7-0 this postseason. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Thunder are favored by 15.5 points at home against the Lakers. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Thursday's top games:

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Best bets on Thursday, May 7

The Hurricanes have been stellar to begin the postseason. After sweeping the Senators in the first round, the Canes jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Flyers. Carolina has been strong defensively this postseason, allowing no more than two goals in a single game and pitching two shutouts, including a 3-0 win in Game 1 against the Flyers. The series now shifts to Philadelphia, where the Flyers went 2-1 in their first-round series against the Penguins. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the underdog Flyers at home as they win in 41% of simulations as a plus-money underdog.

The Thunder are a perfect 5-0 to begin their title defense, sweeping the Suns in the first round and taking down the Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 to begin the second round. Los Angeles got a 27-point performance from LeBron James, but they need more from the likes of Austin Reaves, who had just eight on 3-of-16 shooting, while Marcus Smart had 12 points while going 4-of-15 from the floor. Chet Holmgren led the way for OKC offensively with 24 points, while likely repeat MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points. The SportsLine model expects another big win by the Thunder at home, as they cover as 15.5-point favorites in the majority of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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