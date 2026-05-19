With the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new BetMGM users can get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses, with the offer depending on the state they live in. This offer is available for Tuesday, which features Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks as well as plenty of notable MLB games. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets on Tuesday, May 19

Tuesday's Game 1 between the Cavs and Knicks will see one team well rested and the other bouncing back from a long second-round series. The Knicks swept the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round and haven't played since Sunday, May 10. The Cavaliers' second-round series with the Detroit Pistons lasted seven games and wrapped up on Sunday, May 17. How Cleveland bounces back from that long series will be key, as will whether or not New York has any rust after not playing in more than a week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering as 6.5-point favorites in nearly 60% of simulations.

There are no NHL playoff games on Tuesday, but there are a ton of notable MLB games, including an AL East clash between the Blue Jays and Yankees. New York took the first game of this series 7-6 on Monday, with three players checking in with three RBIs. Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41 ERA) looks to continue his great start to the season for Toronto while New York sends Will Warren (5-1, 3.42 ERA) to the hill. The SportsLine model has the Blue Jays covering +1.5 in 62% of simulations.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs, MLB and more on Tuesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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