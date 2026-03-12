Sports fans who want to wager on Thursday can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager loses. The available offer depends on the state you reside in. Thursday's sports betting options feature nine NBA games, including Celtics vs. Thunder, 14 NHL matchups, and college basketball conference tournaments. Sign up now and bet on Thursday's games at BetMGM Sportsbook:

For the full terms and conditions of both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, March 12

The NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics in a matchup between NBA Finals hopefuls at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder (51-15) have won five in a row to maintain their lead on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference and come off a 129-126 victory against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Celtics (43-22) lost 125-106 to San Antonio on Tuesday, but still sit second in the East and now have Jayson Tatum back from injury. OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can break Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for consecutive games by scoring 20 or more points Thursday, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, projects him for 27.7. The model also has an "A" grade on the Celtics to cover as 6.5-point underdogs, which they do in 61% of its simulations.

In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres go for their ninth consecutive victory when they host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET. Buffalo (40-19-6) has taken over the lead in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. The Sabres took a wild 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday to move ahead of them in the division. Then they got a hat trick from Jack Quinn in a 6-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Capitals (32-27-7) have lost four of their past five and are playing a back-to-back after a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Buffalo is a -207 money-line favorite, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 73% of simulations, good for a "B" grade.

BetMGM is serious about responsible gaming and aims to help its users maintain healthy habits. The sportsbook offers tools including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.