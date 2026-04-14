The scent of playoffs is in the air, making it a great time for fans to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, The offer depends on the state the user lives in. The NBA Play-In Tournament gets rolling on Tuesday with Heat vs. Hornets (-6) and Trail Blazers vs. Suns (-3.5), and there are nine NHL games as its regular season ends Wednesday. Add in another full MLB schedule, and the wagering possibilities are plentiful. Sign up with the bonus code CBSSPORTS at BetMGM Sportsbook and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat have been going in opposite directions, and one of them will be eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs with a loss on Tuesday. The Hornets are 28-10 since Jan. 22, the third-best mark in the NBA over that span, while Miami has lost 10 of its past 15 games. Charlotte is a six-point home favorite in the latest Heat vs. Hornets odds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Charlotte winning 69% of the time and has a "B" grade on Under 228.5, which is hitting 57.3% of the time.

In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers as 3.5-point favorites. The SportsLine model has Phoenix winning in 71% of simulations as a -162 money-line favorite, good for a rare "A" grade. Bet on Heat-Hornets and Blazers-Suns with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The New York Mets continue to flail, and that is not a good scenario when facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time defending champs beat the Mets 4-0 to open the series on Monday as New York managed three hits and David Peterson dropped to 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA. New York is 25th in MLB in runs scored, with 62 in 17 games, while the Dodgers have scored 95 in 16 games, tied for most in the majors. Promising young right-hander Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for New York against L.A. righty Mick Abel (0-2, 6.08).

The Dodgers are -204 money-line favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 69% of its simulations. The model also has an "A" grade on Over 7.5 Runs, as that is hitting at a 72.1% rate. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Mets-Dodgers, NHL and more:

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