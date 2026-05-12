Bettors looking for a new sportsbook can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. This offer is available for any of the top games on Tuesday, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs and Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights with each of those playoff series tied at 2-2. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets on Tuesday, May 12

The Spurs dropped a close one in Game 3 against the Timberwolves as Minnesota tied the series at 2-2, but the good news for San Antonio is it will have its best player when it returns home. Victor Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 after elbowing Naz Reid in the face in the first half. Wembanyama won't miss Game 5, however, which is big as a 3-2 series lead is on the line as these teams vie to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Timberwolves covering as 10.5-point underdogs in 55% of simulations.

The Ducks and Golden Knights have traded wins to open this series, and Anaheim was able to tie this series 2-2 with a narrow 4-3 win in Game 4 at home. The series now returns to Vegas, where each team picked up a 3-1 victory earlier this round. The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, and the Avs are up 3-1 heading into Wednesday's Game 5 tilt in that series. The SportsLine model has the Golden Knights winning Game 5 at home in 65% of simulations. Click here to bet on Timberwolves-Spurs, Ducks-Golden Knights and more on Tuesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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