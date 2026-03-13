The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers bonus bets for any sports fans wanting to wager on Friday's top games, and there are plenty of sports betting options. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that wager loses, depending on where they live. The World Baseball Classic quarterfinals start Friday, and Team USA faces Canada, while Championship Week continues with several juicy matchups in the men's college basketball conference tournaments. There are eight NBA games, two in the NHL, and the Players Championship offers something a little different. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's games:

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Best bets for Friday, March 13

Team USA beat Canada to win gold medals in both men's and women's hockey at the Winter Olympics last month, and now it's the baseball team's time to shine. The Americans needed help from Italy to reach the WBC quarterfinals, but they remain the favorite to win it all. Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants will start for Team USA against Canada right-hander Michael Soroka of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Team USA is listed as a -800 money-line favorite at BetMGM, with Canada priced at +550, and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 9.5. CBS Sports and SportsLine expert Matt Severance expects a close game and is taking Canada to cover the +4.5 run line. Sign up and place your wagers on Team USA vs. Canada at BetMGM:

It's the meat of Championship Week, and the conference tournaments have been whittled down to the top teams, and that means matchups like Kansas vs. Houston and Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. One of the best matchups of the day is Iowa State vs. Arizona in the Big 12. No. 2 Arizona (30-2) has won seven in a row, after starting the season 23-0, and the Wildcats beat UCF 81-59 on Thursday. No. 7 Iowa State (27-6) routed Arizona State 91-42 in the opener and cruised past Texas Tech 75-53 on Thursday. The Wildcats won the matchup between these teams 11 days ago, 73-57, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the Cyclones on the money line. Iowa State wins 45% of the time as +157 underdogs, and Over 143.5 hits at a 73% rate, with both picks earning "B" grades. Bet on the men's basketball conference tournaments at BetMGM:

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