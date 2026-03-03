Another round of critical basketball games is on tap for Tuesday, and new users can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, depending on where they live. Click here to sign up and get started at BetMGM Sportsbook:

For more information, check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for both offers' terms and conditions.

Best bets for Tuesday, March 3

The Southeastern Conference is well-represented in the Top 25, and several of those teams are in action Tuesday, including No. 5 Florida hosting Mississippi State and No. 16 Alabama visiting Georgia. The Gators (23-6) are 22.5-point favorites and win in 89% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations, but Mississippi State (13-16) covers 68% of the time, good for a "B" grade. The Alabama vs. Georgia contest is expected to be a much closer affair, with the Crimson Tide favored by 1.5 points on the road. Alabama (22-7) has won eight in a row since losing to Florida on Feb. 1, while the Bulldogs (20-9) have lost six of their past nine games but are 13-4 at home this season. The SportsLine model has Georgia winning outright 63% of the time as +105 money-line underdogs and covering the spread at a 66% rate, both good for "B" grades.

The NBA offers up a juicy Eastern Conference showdown Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons (45-14) continue to rule the East and come in on a three-game win streak. The Cavs (38-24) are fourth in the conference and beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-102 on Sunday, after losing to the Pistons in Detroit last Friday. Now, Cleveland is on its home floor and will be out to avenge that 122-119 overtime setback. Donovan Mitchell (groin) remains out, but James Harden flirted with a triple-double Sunday for Cleveland with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Pistons are 2.5-point favorites in Pistons vs. Cavaliers, and the SportsLine Projection Model has Cleveland winning in 48% of simulations, bringing value on the money-line.

Bet on college basketball, NBA and more at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.