BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, 2026 World Cup on Saturday

Sports fans looking to wager on Saturday's World Cup 2026 action and more can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to secure bonus bets. New users get $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins, depending on the state they live in. There are four World Cup games on the docket for Saturday, June 20, headlined by Germany battling Ivory Coast for the top spot in Group E. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

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Best bets for Saturday, June 20

Germany and Ivory Coast both picked up three points in their first World Cup games, though in contrasting ways. The Germans hammered Curacao with seven goals, while Ivory Coast got a winner from Amad Diallo in the 90th minute to sneak past Ecuador 1-0. The winner of this game will take the top spot in Group E heading into the final matchday and would likely secure a spot in the knockout round. Germany are favored on the 90-minute money line, though they should expect things to be much tougher with Ivory Coast having confidence from a stellar defensive effort in the first match. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Despite some major injuries heading into the tournament, Japan managed a 2-2 draw with group favorites Netherlands and can now take a big step towards advancing to the next round when they play Tunisia. The Tunisia federation appears to be a mess, as they switched out the manager following the 5-1 loss to Sweden in the opener. Japan should take advantage of this disconnect, and they are significant favorites to grab all three points. Bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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