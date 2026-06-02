BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Golden Knights-Hurricanes Stanley Cup, MLB on Tuesday

Just two teams remain in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 1 of the Final beginning Tuesday, and interested bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. The NHL Stanley Cup Final isn't the only notable event on the calendar for Tuesday, with 15 MLB games, WNBA, French Open, and more. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Tuesday's top games and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Golden Knights have to be feeling good coming out of the Western Conference Final as they dominated the Colorado Avalanche, sweeping the series and holding the Avs to only seven goals after they led the league in goals scored in the regular season. As for the Hurricanes, they are 12-1 this postseason, with their only loss coming in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs had no answers after that, though, with the Canes winning Games 2-5 to take the series. The Hurricanes are looking for their first title since 2006, while the Golden Knights last hoisted the Cup in 2023. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the road team here as Vegas wins in 48% of simulations at plus money to present better money line value for Game 1.

Two of the top teams in the American League kick off a three-game set in the Bronx on Tuesday with the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians. The Guards have taken control of the AL Central and lead the Chicago White Sox, who just lost their star player in Munetaka Murakami for roughly a month, by 1.5 games. The Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by a single game in the AL East, but they have the second-best record in the American League entering Tuesday. It's a battle of young breakout starting pitchers with southpaw Joey Cantillo (4-2, 3.57 ERA) starting for Cleveland against New York right-hander Cam Schlittler (7-2, 1.50 ERA), who's the early favorite for AL Cy Young. The model is all-in on the Yankees on Tuesday, with New York winning in a whopping 74% of simulations. Click here to bet on NHL, MLB and more by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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