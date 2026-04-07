The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you're located. In MLB betting, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays takes center stage, while there are 10 games in the NBA and the year's first golf major. The Dodgers and Blue Jays combined for 16 runs on Monday, and the over/under for Tuesday's contest is 7.5. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

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Best bets for Tuesday, April 7

The Dodgers made quite a statement Monday in the opener of their World Series rematch with the Blue Jays, coming away with a 14-2 victory as Los Angeles hit five home runs. Now, the Dodgers send out ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to face fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman. The Jays are 4-6 and have scored 32 runs fewer than than the Dodgers (8-2) in 10 games. The Dodgers are -163 money-line favorites on the road, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on the Over here. It gives an "A" grade to Over 7.5 runs, which is hitting in 69% of simulations. Bet on Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and more MLB games at BetMGM:

The East playoff race in the NHL has been wild, and it's getting really late in the game for some teams hoping to make the playoffs. The Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings matchup Tuesday night isn't quite a win-or-go-home game, but it's close. The Red Wings have lost six of their past eight games and the Blue Jackets have lost six in a row, but both are just two points behind Ottawa, which holds the final wild-card spot. The SportsLine model has the Red Wings winning in 58% of its simulations as -119 money-line favorites, and the model has a "B" grade on Under 6.5 goals, which hits in 55.8% of the simulations. Bet on the MLB, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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