The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on your physical location. Saturday features the third round of golf's first major and a full slate of MLB and NHL games. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook and claim your bonus bets:

Read our BetMGM bonus code review page for more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Saturday, April 11

Things haven't quite gone to plan for the Boston Red Sox so far in 2026. The team is just 4-9 in the early going, with key offensive contributors Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony and Trevor Story all stagnant at the plate. To make matters worse, Boston was defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday thanks in part to a strong outing from Dustin May, whose brief stint with the Sox last year was nothing short of disastrous. Boston will try to get back on track on Saturday with Ranger Suarez on the mound, while St. Louis will start Kyle Leahy. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cardinals covering 57% of the time. Claim $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

The Colorado Avalanche have already secured the best record in the NHL, but their opponents on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights, still have something to fight for. Vegas is just a point behind the Edmonton Oilers, who currently lead the Pacific Division, in the standings. With the top seed already secured, just how invested will Colorado be in protecting home ice? It would make sense for the Avs to protect some key players, but Colorado may also want to ward off rust. The SportsLine model likes the Over. Get $150 in bonus bets with the bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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