BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Haiti-Brazil, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users a chance to receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you varying based on which state you're in. There are still multiple matches remaining on Friday night, including Brazil vs. Haiti and Turkiye vs. Paraguay. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Friday, June 19

Brazil are always a team to be reckoned with in the World Cup, but their 1-1 draw with Morocco was a bit disappointing, especially in front of a major pro-Brazil crowd. Morocco jumped out early before Brazil answered, and neither side was able to break through late to earn a win. Brazil now faces Haiti in a match they simply should win outright. Haiti fell 1-0 to Scotland in their first World Cup match, and there's a major talent gap between the two sides. Brazil are -900 favorites to win on Friday, per BetMGM odds, while Haiti are +1850 and a draw is +950. Click here to bet on the 2026 World Cup by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers different tools and resources to assist its users, including a live chat feature, betting limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET 24/7 for more assistance.