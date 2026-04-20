New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer varies based on the state you're located in. The new week kicks off with Hawks vs. Knicks highlighting a three-game NBA Playoff schedule and Flyers vs. Penguins in the NHL Playoffs for anyone sports betting. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here to claim $150 in bonus bets:

For more information, including the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Monday, April 20

The Knicks eased to a 113-102 victory against the Hawks on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead. Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 as New York, the third seed in the Eastern Conference, pulled away in the second half. They led by as many as 19, and they are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds. New York won two of the three regular-season meetings between the teams, and Towns was out with an illness for Atlanta's victory. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering the spread in 71% of simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Philadelphia Flyers took a leg up in the battle of Pennsylvania, winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series 3-2 in Pittsburgh. The Penguins also lost the final three games of the regular season while the Flyers ended it on a 6-1 run. The teams split four games during the regular season, with the home team winning in each one. Rookie Porter Martone, 19, scored one of the goals Saturday in his first playoff game. The Penguins are 23-14 all-time in Game 2 after losing in Game 1. The model sees this one as a bit of a toss-up, with a slight lean toward the Flyers, who win in 48% of simulations as an underdog and cover the +1.5 puck line 71% of the time. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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