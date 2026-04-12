It's the final day of the NBA regular season and golf's first major wraps up Sunday, the perfect time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending on where you live. Sunday sports betting options include 15-game slates in both MLB and the NBA and the final round of golf's first major at Augusta, Ga. Notable NBA betting lines include Hawks vs. Heat (-4.5), Hornets vs. Knicks (+13.5) and Nuggets vs. Spurs (-10.5). Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook and bet on Sunday's top games:

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Best bets for Sunday, April 12

The stage is mostly set for the NBA Playoffs, but there are matters still to be decided on the final day of the regular season. The top four in the East are locked in, but the Hawks sit fifth and the Raptors sixth, while the 76ers and Magic are also battling for that No. 6 spot. All four are favored in their Sunday matchups, with Philadelphia a 15.5-point favorite and Toronto favored by 23.5. The Magic are favored by 13.5 against a Celtics team that should be resting players, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Boston covering in 68% of its simulations. The Hawks are beating the Heat, who are 4.5-point favorites, just 40% of the time but that's enough to provide value for Atlanta. Sign up with the promo code CBSSPORTS to bet on Hawks-Heat and more NBA at BetMGM to get your $150 in bonus bets:

With four days left in the NHL's regular season, the Metropolitan Division's final playoff spot remains undecided. The Flyers hold the position, but the Islanders and Blue Jackets are within range, so Bruins vs. Blue Jackets and Canadiens vs. Islanders both have big implications. Columbus is a -148 money line favorite against the Bruins, and the SportsLine model has Boston winning in 41% of its simulations. The Islanders-Habs game is basically a pick'em, and the SportsLine model has Montreal winning 62% of the time.

In MLB, the Braves and Guardians will cap off the night in the rubber match of their three-game set. Atlanta's Chris Sale (2-1, 3.94 ERA) will be looking to bounce back from a terrible outing, when he gave up six runs in four innings in a 6-2 loss to the Angels last Monday. The 2024 NL Cy Young winner had allowed one run over his first 12 innings, winning both starts. Cleveland will go with Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.29 ERA), who hasn't pitched more than five innings in his first three starts. The Braves are -198 home favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 66% of simulations. Bet on golf, MLB, NHL and more at BetMGM and get $150 in bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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