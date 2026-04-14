The NBA Play-In Tournament gets rolling on Tuesday, and fans have plenty of other sports betting opportunities to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. The NHL regular season ends Wednesday, but there are nine games Tuesday, and there's a full MLB schedule loaded with wagering possibilities. Sign up with the bonus code CBSSPORTS at BetMGM Sportsbook and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Head over to our BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Charlotte Hornets have been cruising in the second half of the season, but they'll have to get past the Miami Heat on Tuesday night to advance to the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Hornets have the third-best record in the NBA since Jan. 22 (28-10), while the Heat are 5-10 in their past 15 games. The Hornets are 5.5-point favorites on their home floor, unchanged from the opening line.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Charlotte winning 68% of the time, but its strongest play is on the total. Under 228.5 is hitting 58.4% of the time, good for a "B" grade. In the West, the model has an "A" grade on the Phoenix Suns to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix is winning in 71% of simulations as a -162 money-line favorite. Bet on Heat-Hornets and Blazers-Suns with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The New York Mets continue to flail, and that is not a good scenario when facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time defending champs beat the Mets 4-0 to open the series on Monday as New York managed three hits and David Peterson dropped to 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA. New York is 25th in MLB in runs scored, with 62 in 17 games, while the Dodgers have scored 95 in 16 games, tied for most in the majors. Promising young right-hander Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for New York against L.A. righty Mick Abel (0-2, 6.08).

The Dodgers are -204 money-line favorites, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 69% of its simulations. The model also has an "A" grade on Over 7.5 Runs, as that is hitting at a 72.1% rate. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Mets-Dodgers, NHL and more:

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