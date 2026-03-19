Thursday is the perfect time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. The top NBA games include Lakers vs. Heat and Suns vs. Spurs, while Canadiens vs. Red Wings is a highlight of the NHL slate. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook now to get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Thursday, March 19

The Los Angeles Lakers made it seven victories in a row when they knocked off the Houston Rockets 124-116 on Wednesday. Now they're on a back-to-back in Miami against the Heat. The Lakers have surged to third in the Western Conference while the Heat are seventh in the East. Miami is 7-3 in its past 10 games but has lost its past two. Despite their recent success, the Lakers are 5.5-point underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model expects them to have some trouble Thursday, as Los Angeles is covering the spread just 52% of the time and winning in 46% of simulations. The model has a strong play on Spurs vs. Suns, giving an "A" grade to Over 228.5, which hits in 64% of simulations. Click here to bet on today's basketball games at BetMGM:

The NHL also has some enticing matchups Thursday, including a Canadiens vs. Red Wings Atlantic Division scrum. The Red Wings are fifth in the division but just two points behind the third-place Canadiens and eight behind the division-leading Buffalo Sabres. Montreal is a slight -111 money-line favorite, with Detroit priced at -108. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens winning in 55% of its simulations. There's also a rematch of the past two Stanley Cup finals, and the model gives a "B" grade to Over 6.5 goals in Oilers vs. Panthers. Edmonton is a -160 favorite against two-time defending champion Florida (+135), which sits last in the Atlantic. The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division and fifth in the Western Conference. Bet on Canadiens vs. Red Wings and more NHL games at BetMGM:

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