BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Canadiens, Yankees-Royals on Wednesday

The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens will meet for Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, the perfect time to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new bettors either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're in. After losing Game 1, Carolina has taken a 2-1 series lead entering Wednesday. There are also 15 MLB games on the schedule for Wednesday, including Yankees vs. Royals. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Hurricanes went 8-0 across the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs but had to wait nearly two weeks for the Eastern Conference Final to begin. The series started poorly for the Canes, with the Canadiens winning 6-2. That wasn't just the first Hurricanes loss of the postseason, it was the first time they'd allowed more than two goals in a single playoff game this year. Carolina has since recovered, winning 3-2 in overtime each of the last two games to take a 2-1 lead. The Habs will hope for some home cooking on Wednesday in Montreal in order to avoid a 3-1 deficit. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has the Canadiens winning Game 4 in 50% of simulations at plus money.

The Yankees got a whole lot more dangerous last week with the return of 2023 Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole. Cole missed all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, and he returned on Friday and fired off six scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He makes his second start of the year against the Royals on Wednesday, and the Yankees are going for a sweep. Southpaw Noah Cameron (2-3, 4.72 ERA) starts for Kansas City, and he tossed six scoreless innings in his last start. The SportsLine model has the Royals covering in 61% of its simulations. Click here to bet on MLB games and the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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