BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 3, Angels-Dodgers Saturday

Sports fans can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Saturday's games and get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There's a packed sports schedule on Saturday featuring USA vs. Germany, MLB and Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, June 6

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final came down the wire with the Golden Knights winning 5-4 thanks to a late goal from Tomas Hertl. Game 2 went to overtime after the Hurricanes rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force the extra period, and Seth Jarvis converted a winning goal to level the series at 1-1. The teams now head to Las Vegas, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes the home team in Game 3. The Golden Knights win in 54% of simulations on Saturday.

Reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86 ERA) takes the bump for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Yamamoto has won his last two starts and allowed just two runs in his last three appearances. The Angels are sending out Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 5.23 ERA), who served up three runs in just 2 1/3 innings in his last outing. The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning in 76% of simulations as -370 favorites. Click here to bet on the NHL Stanley Cup Final, MLB games and more on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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