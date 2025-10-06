The Week 5 NFL schedule concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins depending on where they live. Jacksonville is off to a 3-1 start to the season, while Kansas City has won back-to-back games after dropping its first two contests. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Monday Night Football NFL betting preview

Kansas City got off to a slow start to the season with losses to the Chargers and Eagles, but the experienced team has bounced back with commanding wins over the Giants and Ravens. The Chiefs cruised to a 37-20 win over the Ravens last week, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes had 270 passing yards and four touchdowns. Mahomes has dominated Jacksonville throughout his career, going 4-0 straight up and against the spread in those games.

The Chiefs outscored the Jaguars by an average of 10.2 points per game in those four games, with Mahomes averaging 331 passing yards. Jacksonville is looking for a different result this time around, especially since it ranks fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (18.0). The Jaguars have won three of their first four games, including a 26-21 win at San Francisco last week.

