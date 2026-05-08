The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. The NBA and NHL postseasons are in the midst of the second round, with four key matchups on the schedule for Friday. The Knicks can take a commanding 3-0 lead over the 76ers when that series shifts to Philadelphia, while the Sabres can take a 2-0 lead over the Canadiens. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets on Friday, May 8

After dropping Games 2 and 3 to Atlanta by a single point in each contest, the Knicks have been virtually unstoppable, winning each of their last five games. That resulted in a 4-2 series win over Atlanta in Round 1 and an early 2-0 series lead over the 76ers in the conference semifinals. New York is firing on all cylinders, and the team's six-point win over Philly in Game 2 was the Knicks' first win by fewer than 16 points during this five-game win streak. The series now heads to Philadelphia, where the 76ers will try to get back into the swing of things. A loss in Game 3 would be a tall task for the Sixers to overcome, though. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, thinks New York will win Game 3, as the Knicks emerge victorious in 64% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Click here to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The Sabres got past Boston to give the franchise its first postseason series victory in nearly two decades, and they were able to jump out to a 1-0 series lead over the Canadiens in the second round with a 4-2 win at home in Game 1. The series remains in Buffalo for Game 2, with the Habs looking to even things up before returning home. The Canadiens have alternated wins and losses this entire postseason, and they'll hope to continue that trend with Game 2 on Friday. The SportsLine model sees that happening, with the Canadiens winning in 53% of simulations at plus money. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Friday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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