BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers, Canadiens-Hurricanes on Saturday

Sports fans can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when wagering on Saturday's games and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. The Knicks and Cavaliers meet in in the NBA playoffs, while the Canadiens and Hurricanes tangle on the ice in the NHL playoffs. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, May 23

After overcoming a 22-point deficit in Game 1 for a 115-104 overtime win, the Knicks made things substantially less dramatic with a 109-93 rout in Game 2. The series now shifts to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are 6-1 in these playoffs and are trying to avoid a dreaded 3-0 hole. The SportsLine Projection Model is liking what the Knicks are doing, though, as New York wins Game 3 in 62% of simulations as a road underdog.

Montreal parlayed its Game 7 victory on the road against the Sabres into a Game 1 victory on the road against the Hurricanes, who hadn't lost up to that point in these Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canadiens exploded for four goals in the first period en route to a 6-2 win and will now try to take a 2-0 series lead back to Montreal, while Carolina attempts to bounce back level things at 1-1. The SportsLine model is backing Montreal, who wins in 51% of simulations as a substantial underdog. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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