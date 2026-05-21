BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2, Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 1

Two huge playoff games headline Thursday's sports slate, the perfect time to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. The New York Knicks will try to take a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, while the Montreal Canadiens visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thursday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Thursday

The conference final round kicked off with a bang in both conferences, as neither Game 1 could be decided in regulation. After the Spurs beat the Thunder in double overtime in Game 1 on Monday, the Knicks and Cavaliers needed overtime to decide their Game 1 matchup, which New York won 115-104 thanks to a 38-point outburst by Jalen Brunson. The Knicks will again play host in Game 2, and the Cavs will need to pick up a road win to even things up before the series moves to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has New York winning in the vast majority of simulations and covering as 5.5-point favorites 61% of the time.

The Eastern Conference Final for the Stanley Cup playoffs gets underway Thursday night, and it will be interesting to see how these teams look to begin this series. The Canadiens have had each of the first two series go seven games, and they needed overtime to put away Buffalo on Monday. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are a perfect 8-0 this postseason and will be playing for the first time since Saturday, May 9. Will Montreal be gassed from another epic series, or could Carolina be rusty after such a long layoff? We'll soon find out. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens winning in roughly 50% of simulations for its preferred money line play at +170. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers at sportsbooks like BetMGM. There are a number of different resources and tools that BetMGM provides to its users to help them game responsibly, including timeout options, activity alerts, a live chat feature and limits like deposit and wager limits. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7 for more assistance.