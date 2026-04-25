With so many big games on the schedule on Saturday, new users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you being based on which state you're in. The evening slate is headlined by Knicks vs. Hawks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, while there are also MLB and NHL games. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

NBA betting preview for Saturday, April 25

The Knicks find themselves in a 2-1 hole against the Hawks in their Eastern Conference first-round series after Atlanta won the last two games. New York has a chance to equalize the series on the road on Saturday night, with tipoff set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point road favorites in the Saturday NBA odds at BetMGM.

Saturday's nightcap features the Timberwolves and Nuggets in the Western Conference. Minnesota has won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 lead, so Nikola Jokic and Denver will be looking to get back on track at 8:40 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are slight 1.5-point favorites. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

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