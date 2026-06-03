BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 1, MLB on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying based on which state you're in. Wednesday features Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, June 3

The NBA Finals kicks off Wednesday night, and these two teams enter the series in very different ways. The Knicks dominated the Eastern Conference playoff field, culminating in a dominant sweep of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Finals. New York hasn't played since May 25. As for the Spurs, they just won a seven-game thriller over the defending-champion Thunder, and they had to come back from a 3-2 deficit to do so. San Antonio is the favorite in this matchup, but Game 1 at the very least will be centered around whether the Knicks are rested or rusty, as well as how much gas the Spurs have left in the tank. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, sees value in backing the Knicks on the money line as they win in 43% of simulations at plus money.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks continue their four-game NL West tilt on Wednesday with the third matchup of this series. The Dodgers rebounded from Monday's loss with a 6-5 win on Tuesday to even this series at 1-1. Wednesday features Shohei Ohtani making another start for L.A. He's been dominant to the tune of a 5-2 record and 0.82 ERA this season as he's a legit contender in the NL Cy Young race. Veteran right-hander Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16 ER) gets the start at home after allowing five runs in his last start in Seattle. The SportsLine model has Arizona winning in 45% of simulations at plus money. Click here to bet on NBA, NHL, MLB and more by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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