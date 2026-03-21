Saturday is another mammoth day for sports bettors, and you can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. The NBA and NHL have plenty of games, while UFC Fight Night takes place in the afternoon from London. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook and place your wagers on Saturday's sports action:

For more information on both offers, including their terms and conditions, read our BetMGM bonus code.

Best bets for Saturday, March 21

Luka Doncic unleashed a 60-point effort on Thursday, and he'll get his chance for an encore on Saturday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero and the Magic have lost three straight and are still missing star Franz Wagner due to injury, but had won seven straight prior to the losing streak. The Lakers are hot and have won eight in a row. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lakers covering 58% of the time. Click here to bet on Saturday's basketball games at BetMGM:

The Bruins and Red Wings hold the two wild card spots in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and the teams collide in Detroit on Saturday. Red Wings star Dylan Larkin is still sidelined due to injury, and he'll be a noticeable absence in what's likely to be a high-intensity contest. Boston won 3-0 at home when these teams last met in January. For Saturday, the SportsLine model sees value on the Bruins to win, as they are doing so in 48% of simulations as +148 money-line underdogs Bet on Bruins vs. Red Wings and more NHL action at BetMGM:

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