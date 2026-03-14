Saturday is a packed day of sports, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS means that new users can get in on the action with either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if that wager loses, depending on where they are physically located. There's a marquee Western Conference matchup on tap in the NBA when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, major college basketball programs go head to head, the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals continue, the NHL is in action, the Premier League is in the tail end of its season and some of the world's best UFC fighters go to battle on Paramount+. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook to get started:

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Best bets for Saturday, March 14

Some of the NBA's brightest stars will be on the floor when the Nuggets visit the Lakers in Los Angeles. Jokic is one of the best centers ever, and he'll be up against the terrific duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Los Angeles has won four straight, while Denver has won two in a row. The teams met last Thursday in Denver, and the Nuggets won 120-113. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lakers covering 53% of the time. Click here to bet on Lakers vs. Nuggets and more at BetMGM:

The Big 12 has arguably been the strongest conference in college basketball all season, and now the conference tournament will see top seeds Arizona and Houston battle it out in the finals. The No. 2 and No. 5 teams in the country, respectively, both teams expect to be strongly positioned for the coming madness. Houston dispatched No. 14 Kansas to get here, while Arizona narrowly survived No. 7 Iowa State. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in a whopping 77.3% of its simulations. Bet on the men's basketball conference tournaments at BetMGM:

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