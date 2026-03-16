One of the biggest weeks in sports is here, and bettors can get ready for the action with the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where new users are physically located. The Los Angeles Lakers have a must-see matchup with the Houston Rockets in the NBA on Monday, there are five NHL games, and Venezuela and Italy go head to head for a spot in the World Baseball Classic final. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Monday, March 16

The Lakers have won five straight as they head to Houston to take on the Rockets. The teams are in third and fourth place, respectively, in the Western Conference. The game will showcase a collision of serious star power as LeBron James and Luka Doncic clash with Kevin Durant. The Rockets have gone 23-8 at home, so Los Angeles will have its work cut out for it. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Houston winning 63% of the time. Click here to bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more at BetMGM:

Venezuela pulled off a huge upset when it knocked off defending champion Japan to reach the WBC semifinals. Waiting for the Venezuelans there is Italy, which has never reached this stage of the tournament before. The Italians recruited better than ever and will send veteran Phillies starter Aaron Nola to the mound on Monday. Venezuela will counter with Keider Montero of the Detroit Tigers. Nola will have to navigate through dangerous hitters like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Luis Arraez, but the Italian lineup is no pushover with Vinnie Pasquantino and Jakob Marsee in the fold. Venezuela is a -190 favorite at BetMGM, while Italy is a +155 underdog. The total is 10 runs. Bet on the World Baseball Classic and MLB futures at BetMGM:

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