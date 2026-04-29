The NBA and NHL playoffs each have three important games on the schedule for Wednesday, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer available to you based on which state you're in. The Penguins will try to force Game 7 against the Flyers, while the Lakers can put away the Rockets in Game 5. According to the latest NBA odds, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Rockets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's games:

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Best bets on Wednesday, April 29

The Penguins appeared left for dead after dropping the first three games of their series against the Flyers, but boy have they roared back. Pittsburgh kept its hopes alive with a 4-2 road win in Game 4 before winning Game 5 by a score of 3-2 at home. Game 7 in this series would be in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins will need to win one more road contest in order to make that happen. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, likes the Penguins to get it done on Wednesday as they win in 66% of simulations as a plus-money underdog on the money line.

Despite being the lower seed, the No. 5-seeded Rockets were the favorites to advance past the No. 4-seeded Lakers. However, it's Los Angeles – not Houston – that's one win away from advancing to the second round. The Lakers, even without Austin Reaves or Luka Doncic, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in this series. The Rockets, who have been without Kevin Durant in every game besides Game 2, won Game 4, but the series now shifts to Los Angeles for Game 5, where the Lakers won Games 1 and 2 by double-digits. The model has the Lakers closing the series out as they win in nearly 70% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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