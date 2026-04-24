The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on which state you're in. There are three playoff matchups in both the NBA and NHL on Friday, as well as 15 more MLB games. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

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Best bets for Friday, April 24

The Lakers were viewed as the underdog of their first-round series against the Rockets, even with Kevin Durant banged up and ultimately not playing in Game 1 before returning for Game 2, where he scored 23 points. The Lakers have been without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves this series, but it hasn't mattered as Los Angeles is up 2-0 thanks in large part to the play of LeBron James and Luke Kennard. Things now move from L.A. to Houston for Game 3, where the Rockets were 30-11 this season. Reaves is now listed as questionable. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is taking the Over on the total of 205.5, as that hits in 66.7% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Click here to bet on the NBA Playoffs and more by signing up for BetMGM:

The Lightning were stunned in Game 1 of their first-round matchup with the Canadiens as Juraj Slafkovsky scored three times – including in overtime – to give Montreal a 4-3 win. Tampa Bay bounced back in Game 2 with a 3-2 victory, which also came in overtime thanks to a J.J. Moser tally. The series now moves from Florida to Montreal, where the winner of Friday's matchup will take a pivotal 2-1 series lead. The SportsLine model has the Lightning winning in 55% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets for the NHL Playoffs:

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