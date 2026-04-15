Wednesday is a massive one in the wide world of sports with two NBA Play-In Tournament games, six NHL games, and 15 MLB matchups all on the docket. Sports bettors can take advantage of this loaded sports schedule with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. The offer available to you varies based on which state you're located in.

The Magic will take on the 76ers and the Warriors visit the Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The 76ers are favored by 1.5 points at home, while the Warriors are 5.5-point underdogs on the road. In addition, the Stars will visit the Sabres in a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. The Dodgers will host the Mets with Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Best bets for Wednesday, April 15

One NBA team will advance to the main NBA Playoffs while another will see their season end on Wednesday as the NBA Play-In Tournament continues. The Magic and 76ers face off with the winner advancing to face the Boston Celtics, while the loser faces the Hornets Friday night for the right to face the Detroit Pistons. The Suns await the winner of Warriors vs. Clippers, with that next matchup taking place Friday night. The winner will advance to the postseason and face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Philly had the upper hand over Orlando, taking two of three in the regular season, while Los Angeles swept all three games against Golden State, including a win on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is taking the Under in both games, with Under 222.5 hitting in 60.4% of simulations for Magic-76ers and Under 221.5 cashing in 61.6% of simulations for Warriors-Clippers. Bet on Heat-Hornets and Blazers-Suns by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Sabres are playoff bound for the first time since the 2010-11 season, and they look far from a team making its first Stanley Cup appearance in over a decade. Buffalo enters Wednesday atop the Atlantic Division with 108 points, a far cry from the 79 the team had last year. The Sabres wrap up the regular season with a battle against the Stars, whose 110 points is third in the NHL and second in the Western Conference, making Wednesday's matchup a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. Buffalo won the lone matchup between these foes this season, winning 4-1 way back on New Year's Eve. For Wednesday, the model loves backing the Sabres on the money line as the home team wins in over 60% of simulations.

The reigning champs aim to continue their winning ways against a Mets team that has so far fallen short of expectations, entering Wednesday's matchup under .500 while Los Angeles looks every bit the part of a two-time defending World Series winner. The Mets have pitched well, ranking in the top 10 in team ERA, but the lineup is a problem as the team is near the bottom of MLB in runs scored as the loss of Pete Alonso has certainly been felt. They get a tough test with Ohtani taking the mound for the third time, and all the four-time MVP has done is pitch to a 0.00 ERA and 0.750 WHIP across 12 innings. He'll be opposed by Clay Holmes, who has been dominant to begin 2026 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts. The SportsLine model likes the Over here, with Over 8 runs hitting in 63.3% of simulations. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Mets-Dodgers, NHL and more:

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