The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you depends on which state you're located in. The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic will square off for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will fight in the West. As for MLB, the resurgent Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies in one of the weekend's top series. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and claim your bonus bets now:

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Best bets for Friday, April 17

The top seeds in each conference – the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder – will watch Friday's action closely as their first-round opponents are decided. The Magic fell to the 76ers, who now face the Celtics in the first round, and will host the Hornets, who snuck past the Heat in overtime on Tuesday. As for the Western Conference, the Suns play Friday after falling to the Trail Blazers, while the Warriors finally picked up a win over the Clippers thanks to heroics from Stephen Curry. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has made its picks for the final two Play-In Tournament games. In the Eastern Conference, the model likes the Hornets to advance as Charlotte wins in 73% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. As for the West, the model is leaning towards the Suns, who win in 64% of its 10,000 simulations. Bet on the NBA and more by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

Two longtime NL East rivals square off this weekend with the Phillies hosting the Braves for a three-game set. Atlanta is rebounding after a shockingly poor 2025 campaign as the team is 12-7 and ranks among the league leaders in team ERA and total runs scored. The Phillies, on the other hand, are looking for answers after an 8-10 start as the team's pitching outside of Saturday starter Cristopher Sanchez has been extremely poor. The Braves will send veteran southpaw Martin Perez (0-1, 3.14 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-2, 7.36 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Braves winning 58% of the time. Claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Phillies vs. Braves and more:

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