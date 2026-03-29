A whirlwind sports betting weekend wraps up Sunday, and fans who haven't done so yet can jump on the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets. New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Fans can bet on any of the 12 MLB games, six NHL matchups and nine NBA contests – including Thunder vs. Knicks – and much more. It's a great time to grab your bonus bets. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook to sign up and bet on Sunday's top games:

For complete terms and conditions and more information, go to our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, March 29

The Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians are both optimistic about their chances in the American League this season, and their four-game series has been competitive so far. The two-time defending AL Central champion Guardians took the first game 6-4, but Seattle squared things with a 5-1 victory Friday. The Mariners are trying to come out of opening weekend with a series split after losing 6-5 on Saturday. Right-hander Emerson Hancock (4-5, 4.90 ERA in 2025) is expected to start for Seattle, which lost to the Blue Jays in last year's ALCS. Fellow righty Slade Cecconi (7-7, 4.30) gets the nod for Cleveland. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects the Mariners (-144) to get the split. They are winning in 61% of simulations.

Bet on Major League Baseball and more at BetMGM and get your bonus bets:



The Oklahoma City Thunder just keep rolling, but another Eastern Conference contender gets its shot on Sunday, and the New York Knicks will be looking for revenge. The Thunder's only blemish in their past 13 games is a loss to the Boston Celtics. The Knicks, who are 1.5 games behind second-place Boston in the East, saw their seven-game win streak snapped in a 113-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Now they are out to avenge a 103-100 setback to West-leading OKC in the teams' only other meeting this season, back on March 4. The Thunder are 30-6 at home and are 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 223.5. The SportsLine model has the Knicks covering the spread in 57% of its simulations.

Bet on the NBA, NHL and more at BetMGM and get bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.