BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Mets-Mariners, Wings-Storm, MLB on Monday

Sports fans can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in, when they use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. Although the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final don't get started on Monday, bettors can still take in a nine-game MLB slate, some WNBA action and the French Open. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Monday's top games and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Monday, June 1

The Seattle Mariners are hoping to take the next step after reaching the ALCS last season, but the early returns for this team were not promising. Now, Seattle has won six in a row to storm to the top of the AL West ahead of a three-game set against the New York Mets, who have been more underwhelming in 2026. The Mets, despite winning four in a row, are still seven games under .500 as they try to make up ground on the Phillies and Braves in the NL East. Austin Warren (1-1, 1.40 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, while the Mariners give the ball to Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.78 ERA). Seattle prevails in 63% of SportsLine simulations in Monday's game.

Paige Bueckers has followed up a stellar rookie campaign with a hot start in 2026, as she's averaging 19.4 points while shooting 50.9% from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range. The Dallas Wings are 5-3 behind Bueckers' strong play, and they'll take on the storm on Monday. Seattle has lost two in a row and is without Dominque Malonga, who is in the league's concussion protocol. At BetMGM, the Wings are huge 12.5-point favorites. Click here to bet on MLB, WNBA and more by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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