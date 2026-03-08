Sports betting fans can take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sunday's marquee basketball game is No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State, and don't sleep on a strong 10-game NBA schedule. Click here to get started at BetMGM Sportsbook on Sunday:

Best bets for Sunday, March 8

The Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten regular season champions and are almost a lock for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, barring something extraordinary. They won't want to end the regular season on a sour note, but their rivals won't either. Michigan (28-2, 18-1) has lost only to No. 1 Duke in its past 15 games and is elite on both ends of the court. Tom Izzo's Spartans (25-5, 15-4) have won five in a row and are one of the Big Ten's best defensive teams. The Wolverines beat their rivals 83-71 in East Lansing at the end of January. The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by more than 20 points per game at home and are 9.5-point favorites in Sunday's Michigan State vs. Michigan odds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Spartans covering the spread in 53% of its simulations. Bet on Michigan State-Michigan and more at BetMGM:

There is a top-four matchup in each NBA conference on Sunday, with the Boston Celtics visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Houston Rockets. The Celtics, second in the Eastern Conference, face the fourth place Cavs in an early matchup at 1 p.m. ET. The Rockets (39-23) are fourth in the West, 6.5 games behind the second-place Spurs (46-17), who are 2.5 behind Oklahoma City. San Antonio has been on fire, winning 14 of its past 15 games (falling to the Knicks a week ago). The Rockets have won five of seven, with one of the losses in overtime. The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Rockets vs. Spurs odds, with the Over/Under set at 223.5. The SportsLine model has Houston winning in 42% of its simulations, so there is slight value on the Rockets +155 money-line play. Bet on the NBA and more at BetMGM:

