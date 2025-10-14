Sports fans interested in MLB betting and NHL betting can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying bet loses, depending on which state they live in. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will compete in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday. There are also eight NHL contests taking place on the ice and college football. Click here to sign up:

Take a look at our BetMGM bonus code review for a full list of terms and conditions for both promotion offers.

Best MLB, NHL bets on Tuesday

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers in Game 2, hoping to replicate Blake Snell's impressive effort in Game 1. Yamamoto has been solid this season but is coming off a rough outing against the Phillies in the NLDS where he gave up three runs in four innings of work. The Brewers are rolling with Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA), who also gave up three runs in four innings in his last appearance against the Cubs. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Brewers will even the series Tuesday. Milwaukee covers in 72% of simulations and wins in 56% as a +108 money line underdog (wager $100 to win $108).

There is only one "A" grade play on Tuesday's NHL slate according to the SportsLine Projection Model, and it'll come from an evening contest between the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks. The Hurricanes are 2-0 and sit at the top of the Metropolitan division while the Sharks have lost their first two games. The SportsLine model is backing San Jose +1.5 on the puck line, with the Sharks covering in 72% of simulations to receive that "A" grade.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM and the company has tools for users to promote responsible gaming, such as setting deposit limits and taking timeouts. BetMGM has a live chat feature on its platform for users to get in touch with support 24/7, and also has contact information for helplines on its app and website.