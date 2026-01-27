Basketball is heavy on Tuesday's sports schedule, and the night is loaded with sports betting options. New users can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for any of the games, and new users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. Among the loaded college basketball schedule is a top-five Big Ten showdown as No. 3 Michigan hosts unbeaten No. 5 Nebraska. There are seven NBA games, including a cross-conference heavyweight battle as the Detroit Pistons visit the Denver Nuggets, and 10 matchups in the NHL. Click here to sign up and get your bonus bets for Tuesday's games at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 27

The Michigan Wolverines are widely perceived to be the best team in college basketball, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the three unbeaten squads remaining. The Wolverines (18-1) have won four straight games by double digits since losing 91-88 at home to Wisconsin on Jan. 10. They pulled away to knock off Ohio State 74-62 last Friday behind 18 points and nine rebounds from Yaxel Lendeborg. Center Aday Mara had four blocks and two steals to go with his 11 points and averages 2.7 blocks per game. Michigan scores 91.7 points per game, but Nebraska allows just 65 and Cornhuskers opponents shoot just 39% from the field, 15th-lowest in the nation. Michigan is second in opponent field-goal percentage (36.5) and hits 51.7% of its shots, fifth-best in Division I. The Wolverines are 10.5-point favorites, but the SportsLine Projection model has the Cornhuskers covering in 63% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade. The Over/Under for total points is set at 156.6, and the model sees the Over hitting 59.4% of the time.

In the NBA, the Eastern Conference-best Detroit Pistons head to Denver to take on the Nuggets, who sit third in the Western Conference. The Pistons (33-11), led by league MVP Cade Cunningham, have won four of their past five games, most recently a 139-116 rout of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Cunningham scored 29 points in that game and is averaging 25.4, and leads the league in assists and 9.7 per contest. The Nuggets (31-15) are hoping injured three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic can return from injury before the All-Star break, but the team is 9-5 without him. Denver beat the Milwaukee Bucks 102-100 last Friday for its sixth win in its past eight games. The Nuggets have a slew of injuries, and Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Christian Braun (ankle) will miss Tuesday's game, but Julian Strawther stepped up with 20 points Friday. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite, and SportsLine's model has the Pistons covering 69% of the time. The model gives 'B' grades across the board, with Over 216.5 hitting 61.8% of the time and Detroit (-253) winning at a 79% clip.

