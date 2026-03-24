The NBA and NHL are back dominating the scene on Tuesday, and fans can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins as a new user or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager loses. The offer available depends on your location. Tuesday has only four NBA games, but Magic vs. Cavaliers and Nuggets vs. Suns are among them, and the NHL schedule is packed, with 15 games on tap Tuesday. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook now to sign up and get your bonus bets:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page is available for those who need more information, including the terms and conditions for both offers.

Best bets for Tuesday, March 24

The Phoenix Suns broke a five-game losing streak with a 120-98 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and they'll continue their home-stand with a tough test Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets have won five of their past seven and are fourth in the Western Conference after beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in that game. Phoenix No. 2 scorer Dillon Brooks (hand) will be out, so Devin Booker (25.5 points per game) will carry most of the load. Denver is a 5.5-point favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on the Suns and the Over. Phoenix wins in 45% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade. The Suns are +187 on the money line, and Over 233.5 points hits 58.5% of the time, also a "B" rated play. Claim the to BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS now here:

There are 15 games in the NHL, and the Montreal Canadiens have an opportunity Tuesday if they can knock off the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal is fourth in the East, 10 points behind Carolina and five behind the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning, but there are six teams within three points of the Canadiens. A victory combined with some losses to those behind them would be big at this stage. The Hurricanes have eight fewer points on the road than at home but are -187 money-line favorites. Carolina has won four of its past five games while Montreal has two victories over the same span, but the SportsLine model says the value here is on the Habs. The Canadiens win in 54% of simulations, good for a rare "A" grade. Click here to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS and bet Hurricanes vs. Canadiens and more now:

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