Sunday NFL Week 6 betting preview

The Tennessee Titans opened the season with four consecutive losses and were well on their way to a fifth loss last week, but they rallied from a 21-3 deficit against Arizona to record a stunning 22-21 win. They are now seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 17, 2022, as they face the Raiders in a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Las Vegas also has a 1-4 record entering this matchup, but the Raiders are 4-point favorites in the Sunday NFL odds.

There are only two matchups between teams with winning records on Sunday, and the biggest one is Buccaneers (4-1) vs. 49ers (4-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco will be without quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), but backup Mac Jones has won three straight games. The Buccaneers are 3.5-point home favorites for a game that has an over/under of 47.5.

