The BetMGM bonus code CBSPORTS gives new BetMGM users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, and the Week 7 college football schedule provides numerous opportunities to unlock the bonus. Saturday's schedule is headlined by No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Cubs and Brewers square off in Game 5 of the NLDS at 8:08 p.m. ET. Claim your BetMGM bonus code here:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review for a full list of terms and conditions, including which states have which new-user offers.

Saturday college football betting preview

Saturday's college football schedule features multiple exciting matchups, including No. 6 Oklahoma at Texas in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Sooners bring a 5-0 record into that rivalry matchup, while the Longhorns are off to a disappointing 3-2 start. Oklahoma is a 1-point road favorite in the college football odds at BetMGM.

Another 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff is No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana in the biggest game of the day. Both teams are 5-0 through their first five games, but the Ducks are 7-point home favorites. Saturday's night slate includes games like No. 5 Texas A&M (-7.5) vs. Florida, No. 10 Georgia (-4) at Auburn and No. 15 Michigan (+2.5) at USC. Claim the BetMGM bonus code and wager on those games and others here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming, and BetMGM offers users tools like setting betting activity alerts and self-exclusion measures to do so. BetMGM has a live chat function on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7, and provides contact information for helplines should users need further assistance.