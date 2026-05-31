BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS: Get $150 in bonus bets for Phillies-Dodgers, Cubs-Cardinals, MLB on Sunday

New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. A packed MLB schedule highlights the Sunday sports schedule. There's Cubs vs. Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball, and other sports betting options include NASCAR at Nashville and the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Sunday's top games and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Sunday, May 31

National League contenders square off in a rubber match Sunday when the surging Phillies visit the defending champion Dodgers in the final game of a three-game series. Philadelphia won Saturday's game 4-3 after L.A. opened the set with a 4-2 victory. Now the Phillies will turn to rookie Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA), and he's scheduled to face L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA) in a battle of right-handers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Phillies covering the +1.5 run line in 61% of its simulations, and it sees slight value on a money-line play on Philly, which wins 38% of the time as plus-money underdogs.

The Cardinals are surprisingly in the thick of it in the tough NL Central, and they look to take the series victory Sunday when they face the division-rival Cubs. Every team in the Central is above .500, with the Brewers on top, the Cubs four games back and the Cardinals just half a game behind Chicago. The Cubs have been up-and-down so far, posting two 10-game winning streaks but recently snapping a 10-game losing run. Left-handers Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA) of the Cubs and Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA) of St. Louis are expected to be on the mound. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on the Cardinals to cover the +1.5 run line, as they do so in 64% of simulations, but the Cubs are winning 54% the time. Click here to bet on MLB games and more by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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