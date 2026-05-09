The NBA and NHL postseasons continue on Saturday, and new sports bettors can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your bonus bets here:

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Best bets on Saturday, May 9

The Pistons have gotten past their struggles early in playoff series, picking up wins in Games 1 and 2 at home in the second round. They'll hit the road on Saturday looking to go up 3-0 on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have kept things close for most of this series but were unable to make the last push in the first two games. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 212.5 in Game 3, as it hits in 56.7% of simulations. Click here to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

One team that has gone somewhat under the radar in the NHL playoffs is the Carolina Hurricanes, who are looking to complete a sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Hurricanes have not lost yet in these playoffs, while the Flyers had a tough time closing out the Pittsburgh Penguins after going up 3-0 and are dealing with injuries in this second-round series. The SportsLine model is backing the Under on 5.5 goals on Saturday, as it hits in a little over 60% of simulations. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Saturday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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