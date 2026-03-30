Monday is jam-packed with sports betting opportunities across 15 MLB games, eight NBA games and five NHL games, and new bettors can jump in with the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, depending your physical location. There's heavyweight battles in both baseball and basketball on tap, so it's a great time to get started. Click here to get started at BetMGM and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Monday, March 30

The first place teams in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference meet on Monday for a potential NBA Finals preview when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons. Detroit remains without superstar Cade Cunningham after he suffered a collapsed lung, but the Pistons have gone 8-2 in their last 10. That being said, Detroit has other injury woes. Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris are all doubtful for Monday's contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has OKC covering 62% of the time.

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The New York Yankees got off to a strong start to the 2026 season by sweeping the San Francisco Giants, and now they'll travel north to Seattle for a series with the Seattle Mariners. The M's split a series with the Cleveland Guardians. Offseason trade acquisition Ryan Weathers gets the ball for New York, while veteran Luis Castillo gets the nod for Seattle. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 69.5% of its simulations.

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