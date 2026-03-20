There are all sorts of sports betting options Friday, the perfect time to claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. Friday's six-game NBA schedule includes Hawks vs. Rockets, and there are five games in the NHL, plus golf, baseball, soccer and other sports all over the world. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook now to sign up and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Friday, March 19

No other team in the NBA is nearly as hot as the Atlanta Hawks, who have won 11 straight games. They still sit sixth in the Eastern Conference but are just 4.5 games out of fourth. They face a tough road game Friday night when they take on the Houston Rockets, who sit fifth in the West. Houston lost consecutive home games to the Los Angeles Lakers this week and has two victories in its past six. The Rockets are still 23-10 at home, and they beat the Hawks 104-86 in Atlanta back in January. But the Hawks are 13-8 against the spread as road underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, expects Atlanta's streak to end here. It has the Rockets covering the spread as 3.5-point favorites in 58% of its simulations and winning outright 63% of the time. Click here to bet on Friday's basketball games at BetMGM:

The NHL has a pretty light schedule heading into the weekend, but it offers an intriguing Western Conference matchup Friday when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Utah Mammoth. Anaheim leads the Pacific Division while the Mammoth are fourth in the Central, but they are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference, as both have 78 points. Utah broke out of a four-game slide with consecutive victories as it outscored the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights by a combined 10-3. The Ducks ave lost three of their past four and will be looking to avenge an ugly 7-0 loss at home to the Mammoth the last time they met back in December. The SportsLine model has a strong play on the Mammoth to win, as they come out on top in 59% of its simulations as -130 money-line favorites, good for a "B" grade. Bet on Ducks vs. Mammoth and more NHL at BetMGM:

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