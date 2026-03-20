Friday brings another round of excellent sports betting options for fans who want to jump on the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets. The offer gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on their location. Friday features a six-game NBA schedule that includes Hawks vs. Rockets as Atlanta goes for its 12th straight win. There are also 10 games in the NHL, as well as golf, baseball, soccer and many other sports wagering options. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook now to sign up and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Friday, March 19

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in sports, reeling off 11 consecutive victories, and now they are tied for the lead in the Southeast Division. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference, 4.5 games out of fourth, but now they face a tough road test against the Houston Rockets. Houston sits fifth in the West but comes in off consecutive home losses to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets have two victories in their past six but are 23-10 at home and beat the Hawks 104-86 in Atlanta back in January. The Hawks are 13-8 against the spread as road underdogs. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says there's a good chance Atlanta's streak ends here. The Rockets are winning outright in 64% of its simulations and covering the spread as 3.5-point favorites 56% of the time. Click here to bet on Friday's basketball games at BetMGM:

The NHL has a pretty light schedule heading into the weekend, but it offers an intriguing Western Conference matchup Friday when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Utah Mammoth. Anaheim leads the Pacific Division while the Mammoth are fourth in the Central, but they are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference, as both have 78 points. Utah broke out of a four-game slide with consecutive victories as it outscored the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights by a combined 10-3. The Ducks ave lost three of their past four and will be looking to avenge an ugly 7-0 loss at home to the Mammoth the last time they met back in December. The SportsLine model has a strong play on the Mammoth to win, as they come out on top in 59% of its simulations as -130 money-line favorites, good for a "B" grade. Bet on Ducks vs. Mammoth and more NHL at BetMGM:

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