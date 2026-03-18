There are nine NBA games and six NHL games on the schedule for Wednesday, March 18 and sports fans looking to wager on these contests should do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they reside in. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Lakers and Rockets meet again on Wednesday after playing a hard-fought contest on Monday, with L.A. winning 100-92. The Lakers got 36 points from Luka Doncic, while the Rockets fumbled the game away late with Kevin Durant committing several turnovers. Durant and the Rockets will be out for revenge on Wednesday and the SportsLine Projection Model expects Houston to get what it wants. The Rockets win in 62% of model simulations. Click here to bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more NBA at BetMGM:

The Stars and Avalanche have met in the last two postseasons, with Dallas edging out Colorado both times. These Western Conference powers could be on a collision course once again and home ice will be a factor, making Wednesday's game that much more pivotal. Dallas is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games to come within three points of Colorado in the Central Division. It is a +130 underdog on Wednesday night, while Colorado is -145. The Avalanche have won six of their last 10 but enter this contest on a two-game losing streak. The SportsLine model likes the Stars on the puck line as Dallas +1.5 hits in 66% of simulations. Bet on Stars vs. Avalanche and more NHL games at BetMGM:

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