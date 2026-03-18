Sports fans looking to wager on NBA, NHL and Champions League games on Wednesday can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they reside in. There's a rematch between the Lakers and Rockets headlining the day's NBA slate, while the NHL sees two of the top teams face off when the Stars visit the Avalanche. Sign up now at BetMGM Sportsbook and get your bonus bets:

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Best bets for Wednesday, March 18

Two days after a 100-92 win, the Lakers play the Rockets at Toyota Center once again on Wednesday. Los Angeles might not have the most promising underlying metrics when it comes to being a contender, but Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have propelled this team to the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference on this six-game winning streak. The Rockets squandered Monday's game late, with Kevin Durant having several uncharacteristic turnovers. Durant and the Rockets are expected to get some payback on Wednesday, as the SportsLine Projection Model has Houston winning in 63% of simulations as a -127 favorite. Click here to bet on Lakers vs. Rockets and more NBA at BetMGM:

The Stars and Avalanche have met in the last two postseasons, with Dallas edging out Colorado both times. These Western Conference powers could be on a collision course once again and home ice will be a factor, making Wednesday's game that much more pivotal. Dallas is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games to come within three points of Colorado in the Central Division. It is a +130 underdog on Wednesday night, while Colorado is -145. The Avalanche have won six of their last 10 but enter this contest on a two-game losing streak. The SportsLine model likes the Stars on the puck line as Dallas +1.5 hits in 67% of simulations. Bet on Stars vs. Avalanche and more NHL games at BetMGM:

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