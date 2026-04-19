The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. Saturday marks the official start date for two postseasons, with the NBA Playoffs continuing with Lakers vs. Rockets in the nightcap. The Rockets won't have Kevin Durant (out, knee). Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, April 18

The first-round matchup between the Lakers and Rockets is sure to have plenty of eyeballs on it as Los Angeles aims to sneak past Houston while missing both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Houston will be without Kevin Durant (knee). Los Angeles has homecourt advantage in this 4-5 matchup, and the Lakers won two of three against the Rockets this season. Both teams enter the postseason on high notes as Houston won nine of its last 10 and L.A. is 7-3 over its last 10, winning each of its last three games. The model expects a higher-scoring affair than the total indicates, with Over 208.5 hitting in 59% of simulations. Bet on the NHL and more by claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

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