Sports fans have plenty of NHL and MLB action to bet on for Monday for the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on which state they reside in. The NHL regular season is coming to a close, while MLB has 10 contests on the diamond. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook with the bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Monday, April 13

The Chicago Blackhawks are not going to be playing postseason hockey but they can take on a spoiler role on Monday when they host the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have snapped a 14-season playoff drought but they have not clinched the Atlantic Division title and they still have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on backing Chicago to end Buffalo's three-game winning streak. The Blackhawks win in 41% of simulations, good for an "A" grade given their position as an underdog. Bet on Sabres-Blackhawks and more NHL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros complete their four-game series on Monday with Seattle looking for a sweep. George Kirby (1-2, 3.60 ERA) will look to silence Houston's bats, while the Astros turn to Mike Burrows (1-2, 5.63 ERA) in an attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak. The SportsLine Projection Model sees plenty of runs being scored in this one as it has the Over on 7.5 hitting in 64.9% of simulations, getting a "B" grade. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Astros-Mariners and more MLB:

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